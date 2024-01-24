Patch 0.10.4.2 Alpha

It's Wednesday and that means time for a small update!
0.10.4.1 Patch Notes
- Static enemies like turrets can no longer be pushed and pulled by player skills. Shoutout to cowthecow, our community's resident Turret Wrangler <3
- Polished up the look of the Character and Skills windows
Known Issues
-
The game is way too zoomed out on higher resolutions than 1080p.
- You can use the F3 button while logged onto a character for some debug settings with resolution and scaling
-
As there is no latency compensation, low quality connections (e.g. weak wi-fi signal) can lead to slowdowns
-
Using skills too fast may result in skills being interrupted
-
Not all abilities have audio effects
Changed files in this update