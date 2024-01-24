 Skip to content

Core-Blast update for 24 January 2024

24012024 Update

Build 13263870

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Typo fix.
  • An adjustment has been made to the save system.
  • Fixed an issue where the detector impact triggered by another special impact would stuck the game.
  • Adjustments were made to some stages of White Crystal.
  • Fixed a bug in the hologram stone achievement.

Changed files in this update

