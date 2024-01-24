24012024 Update

- Typo fix.
- An adjustment has been made to the save system.
- Fixed an issue where the detector impact triggered by another special impact would stuck the game.
- Adjustments were made to some stages of White Crystal.
- Fixed a bug in the hologram stone achievement.
