Emplacement update for 24 January 2024

Emplacement - Demo Multiplayer Available + New Army + Hardcore

Hi,

I have now made multiplayer available in demo, I will add more army types to multiplayer soon in the full release version. Trying to figure out a way to get more peeps to try out multiplayer but it's been a struggle. I've made the host button available by default, no longer need to type in the lobby game.

Change List:

  • Demo Multiplayer
  • New Army
  • Hardcore
  • Enable Host Button By Default
  • Default Display Resolution
  • Music Fix

Follow future updates @Glaikunn and join the discord to chat with other fans. You can also watch the trailer to see the game in action.

Cheers,
Glaikun

