Emplacement - Demo Multiplayer Available + New Army + Hardcore

I have now made multiplayer available in demo, I will add more army types to multiplayer soon in the full release version. Trying to figure out a way to get more peeps to try out multiplayer but it's been a struggle. I've made the host button available by default, no longer need to type in the lobby game.
Change List:
- Demo Multiplayer
- New Army
- Hardcore
- Enable Host Button By Default
- Default Display Resolution
- Music Fix
Follow future updates @Glaikunn and join the discord to chat with other fans.
