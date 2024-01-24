 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Night Stones (Alpha) update for 24 January 2024

Update notes for January 24

Share · View all patches · Build 13263774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heyya Night Stone Alphas! This release includes the following:

  • You can fly with the glider!
  • More of Oracle's Cave is available
  • More story and more characters
  • Crate carrying has been implemented
  • Graphics menu implemented
  • Alot of bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2728271 Depot 2728271
  • Loading history…
Depot 2728272 Depot 2728272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link