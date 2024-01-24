Update notes for January 24

Heyya Night Stone Alphas! This release includes the following:
- You can fly with the glider!
- More of Oracle's Cave is available
- More story and more characters
- Crate carrying has been implemented
- Graphics menu implemented
- Alot of bug fixes
