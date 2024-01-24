Update notes for v0.6.3 - hotfix #2

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44698405/de33fe21b2581d8ac04bbd89e06219f57b5838ff.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44698405/d0137798d7d158c440db29b36ff0259f142c61d0.png)[/url]

Change gameplay area bug fix: Fixed an issue where gameplay area could not be changed in some cases.

New customer cosmetics: Customers have new cosmetics such as clothes, hair, hat, etc.

Change truck bug fix: Minor issues related to buying and changing different trucks are resolved.