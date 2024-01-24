 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grill on Wheels update for 24 January 2024

Update notes for v0.6.3 - hotfix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 13263769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44698405/de33fe21b2581d8ac04bbd89e06219f57b5838ff.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44698405/d0137798d7d158c440db29b36ff0259f142c61d0.png)[/url]

  • Change gameplay area bug fix: Fixed an issue where gameplay area could not be changed in some cases.

  • New customer cosmetics: Customers have new cosmetics such as clothes, hair, hat, etc.

  • Change truck bug fix: Minor issues related to buying and changing different trucks are resolved.

  • Several bug fixes and improvements to achieve overall stability of the game. In addition, implemented the backend base of the network part of the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2628681 Depot 2628681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link