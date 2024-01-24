Release 17

New Stuff
- Repeat Action - Repeat some actions however many times you want!
- Faster Sort - Sorting lists should be 2x faster!
- Settings finally transition from the main editor to themselves.
- Finally made ModMan available
- Added "If possible, defer the reply" option in defer interaction!
- Added "if possible, use the current interaction" option in get interaction info!
Bugfixes
- Fixed deleting & editing messages that were received from get interaction info!
- Fixed typed persistent dropdowns!
- Fixed get member roles list (how did this even become a bug?!)
- Fixed getting thread tag IDs
Changed files in this update