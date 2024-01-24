 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bot Maker For Discord update for 24 January 2024

Release 17

Share · View all patches · Build 13263697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Stuff

  • Repeat Action - Repeat some actions however many times you want!
  • Faster Sort - Sorting lists should be 2x faster!
  • Settings finally transition from the main editor to themselves.
  • Finally made ModMan available
  • Added "If possible, defer the reply" option in defer interaction!
  • Added "if possible, use the current interaction" option in get interaction info!

Bugfixes

  • Fixed deleting & editing messages that were received from get interaction info!
  • Fixed typed persistent dropdowns!
  • Fixed get member roles list (how did this even become a bug?!)
  • Fixed getting thread tag IDs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2592171 Depot 2592171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link