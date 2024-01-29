Today’s patch addresses a few core issues reported by the community, including disconnects after returning to lobbies and another known cause for progression resets. Patch 0.3.0.2 is available now on Steam!
Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue in which players disconnected when returning to lobby
- Fixed the known cause for first-time progression resets
- Improved matchmaking for peer-to-peer connections
- Improved logging for networking For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.
