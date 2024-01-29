Share · View all patches · Build 13263658 · Last edited 29 January 2024 – 15:46:10 UTC by Wendy

Today’s patch addresses a few core issues reported by the community, including disconnects after returning to lobbies and another known cause for progression resets. Patch 0.3.0.2 is available now on Steam!

Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue in which players disconnected when returning to lobby

Fixed the known cause for first-time progression resets

Improved matchmaking for peer-to-peer connections

Improved logging for networking For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.

