Six Days in Fallujah update for 29 January 2024

Patch 0.3.0.2

Patch 0.3.0.2 · Last edited by Wendy

Today’s patch addresses a few core issues reported by the community, including disconnects after returning to lobbies and another known cause for progression resets. Patch 0.3.0.2 is available now on Steam!

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue in which players disconnected when returning to lobby
  • Fixed the known cause for first-time progression resets
  • Improved matchmaking for peer-to-peer connections
  • Improved logging for networking For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.

