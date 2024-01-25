Patch Notes (0.16.14)

Hello, everyone. The newest patch (0.16.14) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where the room’s impressiveness would be higher if the room didn’t have floors.

Fixed the issue where a settler would drop a meal from a pouch in order to carry fish that they caught. This issue occurred even on other types of productions.

Fixed the issue that caused the appearance of motion blur on hover voxels, which in turn, created weird blurry spots whenever the mouse was quickly moved.

Fixed the issue where refilling empty braziers would not reset emission range and thus appearing as the brazier didn’t emit the heat.

Fixed the issue where the settler would bug out if they tried to refuel brazier in some cases, despite proper resources, schedule and resources available.

Fixed the issue that prevented “Deconstruction” shortcut (X) from working on stockpiles and crops.

Fixed the issue with where the water behaved weird - it wouldn’t be removed when blocked, it would appear as flowing despite not having a clear source, etc.

Quality of life improvements

Water has aesthetic value now.

Water’s temperature changes throughout the year, from season to season. It will be coldest during winter and spring.

Fixed a UX complaint from players who observed that the settler panel scrolled too slowly and that it would jump from scroll to zoom camera all the time.

Known issues

Settlers/animals still get stuck upon caravan return or during the forming caravan and going out. Save & Load fixes it.

If you have a wall in water and you deconstruct that wall, the resulting pile will stay in that place. However, if another layer of water goes over the existing (water) one, this will cause settlers to bug out and be stuck in the construction/hauling/production loop since they’ll try to acquire the pile but fail all the time. Such piles should be forbidden to avoid this.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.