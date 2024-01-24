 Skip to content

Durak NTR: the Fool who lost his gf in a card game update for 24 January 2024

Durak NTR Jan. 24 UI Update Patch has released!

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hey, everyone! With today's patch we are implementing the most requested feature — skippable intro. If you are familiar with the game of Durak and don't want to read the rules for 100th time, you are free to save your time and completely skip the educational part of the game.

We have also heard your feedback about the amount of unlockable content in the game and are already preparing some spicy additional content to make your experience extra enticing.

Sincerely yours as always,
Zee & Swimming

