Durak NTR Jan. 24 UI Update Patch has released!

Hey, everyone! With today's patch we are implementing the most requested feature — skippable intro. If you are familiar with the game of Durak and don't want to read the rules for 100th time, you are free to save your time and completely skip the educational part of the game.

We have also heard your feedback about the amount of unlockable content in the game and are already preparing some spicy additional content to make your experience extra enticing.

Sincerely yours as always,

Zee & Swimming