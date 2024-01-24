- Added.... a toilet skin
- Added a better way to display more pages for skins hats and items
- Added new level to calendar
- Changed Endless run randomness
The Colorful Creature update for 24 January 2024
TCC Release 1.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
