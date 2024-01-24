 Skip to content

The Colorful Creature update for 24 January 2024

TCC Release 1.1.2

Build 13263580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added.... a toilet skin
  • Added a better way to display more pages for skins hats and items
  • Added new level to calendar
  • Changed Endless run randomness

