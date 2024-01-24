 Skip to content

Halcyon Days update for 24 January 2024

Day 8 Patch

Day 8 Patch

  1. Updated lock on system, no longer lock on through walls

  2. Updated lock on point for certain enemies

  3. Added checkpoint before second boss

  4. Fixed cannon mods staying equipped when sold

