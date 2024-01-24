-
Updated lock on system, no longer lock on through walls
-
Updated lock on point for certain enemies
-
Added checkpoint before second boss
-
Fixed cannon mods staying equipped when sold
Halcyon Days update for 24 January 2024
Day 8 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
