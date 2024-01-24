 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fire of Life: New Day update for 24 January 2024

Removing JPG and Bug in Demon and Mages

Share · View all patches · Build 13263543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I change the JPGs that I used for start images. Basically, FFMPEG (that does the video) can take a bit to decode, so the jpg was able to show something rather than a blank black screen. I change to AVIF to get an accurate count of images without too much issues. ;)

However, I also fixed a bug where the last scene for Dee played at certain points during that chapter. This was caused by an if that should have been an elif. That has been changed, and now that should play as normal.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174781 Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link