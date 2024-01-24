 Skip to content

Disfigure update for 24 January 2024

Update 16: Bug Fix and QOF

Share · View all patches · Build 13263525 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where an enemy would be invisible
  • Added a feature where hovering over an unlocked upgrade in the level-up menu will show the upgrade's description

