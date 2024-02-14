2.3.10b Patch Notes – macOS Sonoma update

Hello folks!

Today we have released patch 2.3.10b for the Mac version. The full details of which are below.

Details

Upgraded A Little to the Left to use Unity's 2021 LTS version, which resolves issues with the game ignoring inputs while in a 'windowed' state on macOS Sonoma.

As always, thank you so much to all of you who have left feedback or reported bugs.

Tomorrow is an exciting day for us, as we're also launching on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Please help us spread the word and welcome more players into the world of A Little to the Left.