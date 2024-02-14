 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Little to the Left update for 14 February 2024

2.3.10b Patch Notes – macOS Sonoma update

Share · View all patches · Build 13263509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello folks!
Today we have released patch 2.3.10b for the Mac version. The full details of which are below.

Details
Upgraded A Little to the Left to use Unity's 2021 LTS version, which resolves issues with the game ignoring inputs while in a 'windowed' state on macOS Sonoma.

As always, thank you so much to all of you who have left feedback or reported bugs.

Tomorrow is an exciting day for us, as we're also launching on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Please help us spread the word and welcome more players into the world of A Little to the Left.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1629523 Depot 1629523
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link