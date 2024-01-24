Ergo - New Beta build 24/01/2024

This update is linked to the Beta Branch, this does not effect the default branch
- New Main Menu (prettier)
- New Menu interface (better programmed with lots of buttons)
- Fixed several soft locks in early and late game levels
- Replaced one of the characters dialogue with A.E.I.O.U (Temp)
- Massively improved all UV's of objects
- Improved visuals
- Improved Keypad
- Fixed a bug where Keycard readers wouldn't read
- Fixed a bug where Keypad notes wouldn't note
- Improved performance
- Removed T-Posing mannys in some areas (whoops)
- Removed Trinket system (Unfun, Achievements stay for now as they're still acquirable in default branch)
- Improved models
- Improved Door code (Currently only applies to the menu)
- Keypads can now generate up to 10 digits
- Keypad keys are now physical
- Keypads now play notes depending on the key value
- Keycards now have a black outline to make them easier to find on the floor
- Better lighting
That's all for now!
-Limbo
Changed depots in beta branch