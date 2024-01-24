 Skip to content

Ergo VR update for 24 January 2024

Ergo - New Beta build 24/01/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13263483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is linked to the Beta Branch, this does not effect the default branch

  • New Main Menu (prettier)
  • New Menu interface (better programmed with lots of buttons)
  • Fixed several soft locks in early and late game levels
  • Replaced one of the characters dialogue with A.E.I.O.U (Temp)
  • Massively improved all UV's of objects
  • Improved visuals
  • Improved Keypad
  • Fixed a bug where Keycard readers wouldn't read
  • Fixed a bug where Keypad notes wouldn't note
  • Improved performance
  • Removed T-Posing mannys in some areas (whoops)
  • Removed Trinket system (Unfun, Achievements stay for now as they're still acquirable in default branch)
  • Improved models
  • Improved Door code (Currently only applies to the menu)
  • Keypads can now generate up to 10 digits
  • Keypad keys are now physical
  • Keypads now play notes depending on the key value
  • Keycards now have a black outline to make them easier to find on the floor
  • Better lighting

That's all for now!

-Limbo

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 13263483
Ergo Content Depot 1654521
