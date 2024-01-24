Ergo - New Beta build 24/01/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13263483 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 20:13:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is linked to the Beta Branch, this does not effect the default branch

New Main Menu (prettier)

New Menu interface (better programmed with lots of buttons)

Fixed several soft locks in early and late game levels

Replaced one of the characters dialogue with A.E.I.O.U (Temp)

Massively improved all UV's of objects

Improved visuals

Improved Keypad

Fixed a bug where Keycard readers wouldn't read

Fixed a bug where Keypad notes wouldn't note

Improved performance

Removed T-Posing mannys in some areas (whoops)

Removed Trinket system (Unfun, Achievements stay for now as they're still acquirable in default branch)

Improved models

Improved Door code (Currently only applies to the menu)

Keypads can now generate up to 10 digits

Keypad keys are now physical

Keypads now play notes depending on the key value

Keycards now have a black outline to make them easier to find on the floor

Better lighting

That's all for now!

-Limbo