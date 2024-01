Correction of wording "dodge". My apologies for that, English not being my mother tongue, I considered it the best word but I saw it confused several players.

The specific mechanic is about avoiding enemies but staying close. There is no mechanic to jump/dash/flash/disappear.

The word "dodge" is now replaced by "skirt".

I let you look on urban dictionary for the exact definition.

Stay close to your friends but closer to your enemies 😈