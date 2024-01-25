Greetings Scavengers!

I'm really happy to set this build live as it address a few things that have been on my to-do list for a while now, and I think it improves some key areas of the game in small but significant ways.

Huge thanks to everyone who has been filing bugs by hitting F1 in game or those who have giving me their save games through email or through the bug report form. Details of how to do that are linked on the Steam Forum or in our Discord.

By the way, if you do file a bug hitting F1, it is _extremely _useful to include your email address! Most of the key bug fixes in this patch have come from me emailing back and asking you for save games or more information which I need to reproduce and then fix the bug.

Anyway, a few highlights:

Better rig flight

The rig has been a little hard to control, as it would tend to rotate when you didn't really want it to. I've updated this so you can reverse and strafe it, with rotation only when you set a course forwards. I think its a big improvement, let me know.

Better turrets

I had some feedback that even with the top level turrets it was hard to defend your base at the higher levels. So turret projectiles have been improved to be faster with more range, which should make a big difference to their efficacy. Of course, don't forget if you come under attack, you could always fly away.

Fallible enemies

Along the same lines. Enemies will actually miss you now from time to time. Their first shot accuracy was really too high. This was especially evident in ships and mines at close quarters, and with beam lasers. I think it feels much nicer and more immersive this way. Let me know your thoughts.

Conveyors are better

Items will not get stuck randomly on conveyors. Output items from machines or conveyors won't fly off the rig while piloting.

Hatches wont fall off

A long standing bug fixed - hatches should now always be correctly attached to stashes.

Here's the full changelog.

Al.

Build 0.362:

-Improved turret projectile speed for increased range and accuracy. You should better able to hit approaching Entity. PS. I plan on adding beam turrets and higher level defences in time, please be patient :)

-Entity have chance to miss on first shot. Makes the entity a bit fairer especially in space ships. Do let me know thoughts.

-Increase min distance between freighters spawn to prevent being on top of each other in some seeds.

-Update attack wave slider to show max equals never. There was some confusion, but you can turn off attacks all together. If you receive a wave attack when set to max please let me know with f1 (not to be confused with as a passing entity attack though).

-Updated dead scav quests to allow condition that you already crafted the item. eg If you already have a trash vac in any container it will complete and advance questline.

-Monoliths not destroyed by adjacent crate destruction

-Hatch covers will not detach from stashes incorrectly after piloting your space rig (thanks Mark and Tom!)

-Fix misaligned hatch attachment point on certain silos.

-Update item behaviour to be correctly output by machines, conveyed and be picked up while in Rig Pilot mode

-Correct conveyor behaviour to prevent large items not shrinking and then getting caught in some layouts

-Items output by machines while flying rig will not fly into the void.

-Added strafe and reverse controls to rig control, so it should be more intuitive to control, you can back away from collisions and it will not start rotating when you don't want it to

-Start sector has a fixed and relatively easy space ship with historical disks