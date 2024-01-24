Version 38 Update 3 - Custom Game Modes, Improved AI, New Art

What's New
Custom Game Modes
In this update, the custom game modes feature has been reimplemented!
Make your own game mode variations by changing parameters across several modifiers, and share your game modes with your friends!
Full Patch Notes
- Added card art for Guard Patrol, Guardian Soldier, Warrant, Old Friends
- Renamed Draconic raid cards to Empowered
- Cleaned up the UI for the daily quest list
- Cleaned up game resources, which resulted in a considerable reduction of the game size (from ~500MB to ~370)
- Fixed Burn triggering when the player is about to get a game over
- Disabled AI lethal damage logic, which should make the AI be smarter when attacking and dealing damage
- Prevented damage being dealt to players when they're being removed (so a hero doesn't suddenly heal while being defeated, which looked weird)
- Attachments to heroes that were removed now properly get put in the discard pile
- Increased Onboarding text size
