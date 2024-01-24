 Skip to content

Tacview update for 24 January 2024

Tacview 1.9.3 is now available.

FEATURES & CHANGES

  • ADDED DCS: Sinai Map
  • ADDED traditional Chinese localization from 張炯 "Billeinstein"
  • ADDED compact Aspect-Angle label option
  • ADDED numerous entries to the database
  • ADDED x0.1 and x0.05 playback speeds
  • ADDED /SetTime command line option
  • ADDED support for 21-bit UTF-8 characters
  • ADDED custom label ranges settings to the registry
  • ADDED recording of NR and RotorRPM for DCS World Helicopters
  • ADDED callstack to Lua error messages
  • IMPROVED label between selected objects is more intuitively positioned in the 3D view
  • IMPROVED terrain loading time on computers with a small amount of RAM
  • IMPROVED plane is now removed from the world after the end of its csv file
  • IMPROVED support of GPX files meta-data
  • IMPROVED addons DLL loading errors handling
  • IMPROVED DCS2ACMI debug log

FIXES

  • FIXED calculated CAS not displayed in labels in Tacview Starter
  • FIXED inaccurate warning when playing back a file with an anti-cheat delay
  • FIXED crash when attempting to debug a .NET addon or throwing an exception in C#
  • FIXED crash reporter not catching some rare exceptions
  • FIXED rare installer freeze on some systems
  • FIXED freezes when creating many contextual menus via an add-on
  • FIXED misidentification of Fw 190 variants

