Patch 0.2.20: The Into Breach Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13263292 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Many objectives in the tutorial now have a video showing you exactly what to do.

Airlocks in derelict stations are now locked, and must be breached with a security guard.

Heads, in Jar and Corpses can now be stored wherever items are stored.

Added a new Prison Ship dungeon, and drug rework (more details below).

Many many many dungeon objects are now purchasable and placeable as "decorations", so that anything you find can be replicated in your own base.

Also fixed many bugs

Changes

Added videos to many spots in the tutorial

Added more arrows throughout the tutorial.

You can no longer turn npc objects offline/online.

Added Bypass Module. Crafted at the programming terminal. Has 10 uses. Colonists with this item acquire a new context option, "hack", that deals 50 damage to bots.

Many doors are now locked in derelict stations, and require a guard to breach them. Breaching requires a Bypass Module.

Colonists assigned "security" are automatically assigned "Bypass Module" as a loadout item.

Breaching is now the only way to get into dungeons (also C4, removing the door, replacing a wall with a window and then removing the window, finding an opening, or picking up and dropping your colonists)

Reduced snap chance from .1 to .05

Colonists now restore morale through catharsis much more slowly.

Renamed "Metal Framework" to "Hull Framework" so that it's less confusing with "Metal"

Renamed "Star Fuel Station" to "Star Fuel Extractor".

Added dead body and head to item filter, so that BloklanderXD will be less lonely. (Medical > Waste). Also added the "Carry Dead Body" job task.

Increased build cost of additional ships to 200 Hull Material and 20 Electronics (first build is still free)

Added Prison Ship dungeon / derelict station.

Added Small Turret. It shoots colonists that walk in-front of it. Can be hacked with a Bypass Module to fire at enemies. Steal the ammo and it will also stop firing at you. You can also punch it.

Added Small Turret to the "cheater" menu. Type "cheater" into the build menu's search bar to view all cheats.

Added Tranquilizer. It spawns in the prison ship and whereever relics spawn. Instantly knocks out the target colonist. Has 3 charges.

Many many many (aiming for 100%) dungeon objects are now "decorations" and can be purchased and then placed anywhere you want. Decorations don't do anything, but they look interesting. A few examples: Ship Thruster, Trash Eater, Medilab Terminal, Extruder Crane, Magma Pit

Added context option to steal from unconscious colonists.

Colonists will now assist other colonists in combat. They must be friends with the other colonist, and they must not be friends with the target. They must also be conscious and reasonably close to assist in combat.

Added recipe to convert corpses into DNA frags at the Medical Desk. (you have to place a new desk to see the new recipes)

Added recipe to create pigments at the Chem Table. Ingredients: Red Cuddler Sac, Green Biomass, and Blue Jelly (you have to place a new chem table to see the new recipes)

Added Hotkey to activate the mining/harvest tool. Press F (U for other dvoraks among us). TELL US THE OTHER HOTKEYS YOU WANT

Reduced chance for colonists to become space rock users, space rock addicts, and alcoholics.

Space rock now awards +2/+5 morale (memory, "I used space rock" / active effect, "I'm spacing out...dude") now increases movement speed even more, restores sleep and hunger, and increases competency by 25. Also tastes delicious

Purple Mushrooms now award +2/+7 morale (memory / active effect). Mushrooming colonists are now pacifists. They remove all bad memories with a morale penalty of -3 or greater. Cures all madnesses, manias, nightmares, etc. Chance to have a "bad trip". Colonists experiencing a bad trip can go crazy and suffer from brain damage.

Fixes

Colonists with the snap perk "lazy" will now eat when hungry.

Monsters no longer destroy locked npc doors.

Monsters no longer get "stuck" on each other. Monsters will continue to block colonists, but not each other. Nothing blocks monsters anymore.

Dead and unconscious colonists no longer block pathfinding.

Updated FMOD, this should fix issues with audio on linux.

Space whale meat no longer displays as "rotten" in a living space whale (they live).

Explosives now display a warning in the hud before exploding (click to goto).

Fixed a bug where stars disappeared from the galaxy map sometimes. (a list was being reused, rip)

Placing an external object on an external floor will no longer remove the warp zone. (placing a solar panel on an external floor, for example)

Colonists will now spawn only 1 rainbow mushroom per day max (when puking).

Colonists no longer have a chance to get infected when performing star fuel missions.

Removed cuddler, zombie, and slime symptoms from generic viruses.

Treadmill no longer displays warp zones.

All "thin" tables (2x1) can now store and display 2 items.

Fixed build grid looking weird.

Colonists now restore morale through catharsis even when unconscious.

Agoraphobic colonists will no longer fly away in ships (because space is really really far from their bed)

Fixed a bug where walls would sometimes use external light colors even when inside.

Shamblers now deal direct damage to HP, in addition to organ damage.

Fixed a bug where sometimes carried items weren't dropped when a state was abandoned/failed.

Ore objective is now finished with ore outside player's base.

Camera bounds are now expanded if you expand your base beyond the border (so that you can pan the camera to the new objects).

Decreased amount of scrap that spawn at each node from 1-5 scrap to 1-2 scrap.

Increased chance for traders to have pigments.

Toilets now request offload of anything colonists poo inside them.

What's Next