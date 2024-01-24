Hello everyone!

We have made some additional changes to the game based on your feedback.

Added a Highlight mode, you can activate it by pressing Left-Alt, by default. When you do so all items that you can pick up will be highlighted with a flashing white circle for a couple of seconds.

Please note that if you have a lot of items that you didn't pick up in a certain area this effect may get overwhelming. The primary use of this feature is for locating items that you didn't find on your first or second inspection of an area.

How frequently you make use of this feature is up to your preferences.

We added the option to toggle always displaying the mouse cursor, so you wouldn't need to make an extra click once you are in the menus.

We fixed an issue of not being able to pick up the horseshoe, once you have completed the Mask collection puzzle. Now youi can do so.

Fixed a small issue of an infinite supply of crowbars.

Fixed the issue of the football gate lights not remaining On after scoring a goal.

Fixed some minor graphical issues

Please leave a review if you enjoy the game.

We read all your feedback on the forums.

We hope you have fun!

Crimsonite Team