We added French language support, to provide a bit more context, some history of French involvement into the Vietnam War...

France had significant involvement in the First Indochina War (1946–1954), which later contributed to the broader Vietnam War. After World War II, the French sought to reassert control over their former colony of Indochina, leading to conflict with the Viet Minh, a nationalist and communist-led movement.

The First Indochina War escalated, with France receiving support from the United States. However, the French faced challenges, and in 1954, the decisive Battle of Dien Bien Phu ended in a victory for the Viet Minh. This led to the 1954 Geneva Accords, which temporarily divided Vietnam at the 17th parallel, with the North under communist control and the South under a non-communist government.

While the direct French involvement ended, the United States took up a more prominent role in supporting the anti-communist government in South Vietnam. The subsequent Vietnam War unfolded between the communist North and the anti-communist South, lasting until the fall of Saigon in 1975.