Angola '86 update for 24 January 2024

V0.93f Reconaissance Aircraft (Kudu)

24 January 2024

  • Kudu reconaissance aircraft (Called by Special Forces, Detects FAPLA and SWAPO Bases, Vulnerable to AAA fire
    -Updated Manual
  • Fixed Base UI when scrolling through the four major bases

