New Internal Synchronization System.

A new synchronization system has been implemented to enhance game performance. This system

adapts to the computer's processing power, allowing the game to run smoothly in various situations.

More info at https://nuclearesgame.blogspot.com/2024/01/internal-synchronization-system.html

Cooperative Mode Disabled

The cooperative mode has been deactivated due to the rapid and significant changes the game has

undergone recently. Adapting the cooperative mode to these changes requires substantial work, and

as a result, bugs have accumulated over time. The introduction of the new synchronization system

and the experimental chemical treatment module has further exacerbated existing issues.

More info at https://nuclearesgame.blogspot.com/2024/01/cooperative-mode-disabled.html

Improvements and fixes:

Improved the Pressurizer overpressure calculation.

Improved Pressurizer damage calculation due to uncontrolled overpressure (normal level only).

Improved fluid circulation calculation.

Improved the internal synchronization process to avoid inconsistencies when changing the game speed.

Repair tasks with the core offline now always last one hour.

Chemical treatments module (experimental):

Within the core of a nuclear reactor, xenon is produced as a byproduct of nuclear fission. When uranium or plutonium atoms undergo fission during the nuclear reaction, various fission products, including xenon, are released. This inert gas has the ability to absorb neutrons, which can adversely affect the efficiency and stability of the reactor.

More info at https://nuclearesgame.blogspot.com/2024/01/chemical-treatments-module-experimental.html

Added the chemical treatments building attached to the Core containment building.

Added chemical treatment control station in the control room.

Added an ionic column to filter boron.

Added two circulation pumps in the chemical treatments building.

Added a boron dosing pump to the chemical treatment building.

Added the possibility of circulating a Boron solution through pipes and containers.

Added the possibility of circulating a NaOH solution through the pipes and containers.

Added the possibility of circulating Xenon gas through pipes and containers.

Added calculations to generate Xenon within the Core.

Added calculations for corrosion and rust generation in pipes.

Added calculations for damage to circulation pumps with rust accumulation.

Added calculations to determine the pH of the coolant.

Added calculations that affect Boron absorption depending on pH.

Added calculations for damage to pipes due to circulation of corrosive fluid.

Added boron interaction calculations with the Core, Xenon gas, NaOH solution and cooling water.

Note that some features, such as refilling boric acid, NaOH, and water tanks for cleaning, are not yet implemented. Special circulation and dosing pumps cannot be purchased or repaired. AO is not aware of experimental changes and cannot provide assistance. Older savegames may become incompatible with future releases, and savegames from the previous version are not compatible with the chemical module.