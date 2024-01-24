Operation Food to Gold - Update 10

Update 10 brings various fixes and QOL improvements.

Yukari

Art update. Cleaned up her art, gave her a bit more skin color. Re-made her "very angry" expression.

Fixed a bug, where she would not blush, when you give her gifts. Now she always blushes, even if you don't have gifts, but click the button. Needs more fixing, but at least she blushes now.

New waifus

Amber - Remade her art. Old one was looking depressed.

Emika - Yukaris bratty sister.

Zoey - Tomatoes

Jane - Wheat

Extractors

Changed the extractors to turn themselves on when you have 1000 * their level. (up from 100)

Box

Doubled opening speed.

Laser

Increased the duration from 20sec to 30.

Options

Updated the tutorial. Some found the game too complicated.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44768301/46caf391d420aede24c143f28a037dbd8a21d517.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44768301/236435f1b2eebf6901c069071b958b463ee23107.png)[/url]

Cosmetics

Decreased the price by a lot. From 100 to 10, 250 to 25 and 150 to 15. Now you can customize your blob properly.