Trash Bandits update for 24 January 2024

PATCH NOTES - v2024.1.24.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES - v2024.1.15.0

SAWBLADE
-Added new hazard "Sawblade"
-Can be set to stationary, or follow a path
-Available in level editor

MIDGROUND
-Updated sprite for Midground layer
-New tiles are 16x16, as opposed to the previous 32x32, allowing for more fine shapes
-Levels have been updated with new sprite
-Custom levels that used the old Midground will now have the Midground erased
-Added an option to hide Midground to improve visual clarity
-Updated edge detection algorithm to prevent FPS drop when editing Midground

LEVEL SELECT
-Added an icon to show if there is a lootbox present in the level, and if the player has collected it
-Will not be visible until player collects a lootbox for the first time

FISH GLOSSARY
-Added a fish glossary, accessible by going to the fish tank room in the HQ
-Shows caught fish, descriptions, and max size caught by player

