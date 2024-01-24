Patch 1.0.1 is up now

Adjustments
- When caught by a ghost, the help prompt will now display the input you should mash to free yourself
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused role levels to not visually update correctly after a mission.
- Fixed the title of the newspapers not rendering correctly in some languages
- Fixed perk points not updating correctly after buying a card for the Cartomancer
- Fixed the sound cue of the anomaly soul shard not being muted correctly for dead players
- Fixed a collision issue that caused the Anomaly to get stuck in the stairs in Rock's End Farmhouse
- Fixed some key spawns that made them difficult or impossible to get picked up
- Fixed a bug that caused some players to never die during the Anomaly's exorcism
