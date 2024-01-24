 Skip to content

Cornucopia update for 24 January 2024

Update 5.1: Important Hotfix

Please update your game ❤️

Fixed Game Breaking Bug where you get stuck inside Naomi's hideout.
Fixed Item Description on "Throwing Ball"

Lots of love,
David ❤️

