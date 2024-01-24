Patch Notes 1.4.1

Hey everyone, just a few changes and bugfixes. Still at the early stages of developing DLC, but it's coming along nicely so far.

Please note the list of changes and bugfixes below.

Changes

Category 3 is now unlocked after summiting 5 boulders or completing 20 Fundamental peaks.

Chalkbag is now awarded after unlocking Category 3 or summiting 18 Fundamental peaks.

Harnessed Achievements are now awarded in addition if you complete a peak without using the harness.

Tweaked a few boulders.

Bugfixes