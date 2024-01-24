 Skip to content

Peaks of Yore update for 24 January 2024

Patch Notes 1.4.1

Patch Notes 1.4.1
Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone, just a few changes and bugfixes. Still at the early stages of developing DLC, but it's coming along nicely so far.

Please note the list of changes and bugfixes below.

Changes
  • Category 3 is now unlocked after summiting 5 boulders or completing 20 Fundamental peaks.
  • Chalkbag is now awarded after unlocking Category 3 or summiting 18 Fundamental peaks.
  • Harnessed Achievements are now awarded in addition if you complete a peak without using the harness.
  • Tweaked a few boulders.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug with Restart Map disabling certain out of bounds triggers.
  • Fixed a bug with VSync not saving the setting properly.
  • Fixed some collision issues on Hangman's Leap allowing you to bypass timeattack.

