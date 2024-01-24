Patch Notes 1.4.1

Hey everyone, just a few changes and bugfixes. Still at the early stages of developing DLC, but it's coming along nicely so far.
Please note the list of changes and bugfixes below.
Changes
- Category 3 is now unlocked after summiting 5 boulders or completing 20 Fundamental peaks.
- Chalkbag is now awarded after unlocking Category 3 or summiting 18 Fundamental peaks.
- Harnessed Achievements are now awarded in addition if you complete a peak without using the harness.
- Tweaked a few boulders.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug with Restart Map disabling certain out of bounds triggers.
- Fixed a bug with VSync not saving the setting properly.
- Fixed some collision issues on Hangman's Leap allowing you to bypass timeattack.
Changed files in this update