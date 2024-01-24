Released - 1/25(Thu) Hotfix

Hello, Divers! ⚓

We've conducted a hotfix for Dave the Diver!

This update tackles a couple of in-game bugs.

See the details below.

◈ Updated Version:

Windows: v1.0.2.1255

Mac OS: v1.0.2.342.mac

◈ Update Details

Bug fix - See below for details.

[Bug Fix]

[After Chapter 7] Fixed an issue where the vortex doesn't appear after defeating [spoiler]Lusca[/spoiler] boss.

Fixed an issue where the game slows down and some texts appear incorrectly in Japanese language setting.

Additional Information

Please note that if you’re experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our,[File Verification Guide] Please proceed according to the guide.

* If issues persist, please compress all files in the path below and submit them to customer support help center.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac OS:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.