ONEof500 Playtest update for 24 January 2024

PATCHNOTES 24-JAN-2024

The Early-Access Community Launch of our Prologue goes into the next round!
Some critical Bugs were erased, while features got added and improved, besides some things we implemented for testing.

Bugfixes including:

TakeObject Fixes (especially the vases) to prevent breaking the game, off-sync facial animations, camera fixes and more.

Challenges overcome:

Collision issues and weird input behaviour.

Patch Highlights:

Bible Log implemented into flow and accessible through story! Reworked Cutscenes, Gameplay Animation Improvements!

