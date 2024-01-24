 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 24 January 2024

Hotfix 0.63e.0.7

24 January 2024

Hello Survivors!

A new Hotfix 0.63e.0.7 is available!

Changelog:

  • Fixed: Items sticking to the hand, resulting in multiple items overlapping
  • Fixed: Transferring items between inventories while holding shift and hovering over them
  • Added: Slot transfer functionality in Inventory
  • Added: Split functionality of items in inventory
  • Added: Collapsible info sheet with information about transferring items between inventories (Look for the chevron located in the bottom right corner of the book, when opening your inventory)
  • Added: Complete Meal/Liquid info in Hover Info in Inventory
  • Added: Button "Load Last Save" on Death Screen
  • Minor UI fixes

We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Peter,
G4GTeam

