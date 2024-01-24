Hello Survivors!
A new Hotfix 0.63e.0.7 is available!
Changelog:
- Fixed: Items sticking to the hand, resulting in multiple items overlapping
- Fixed: Transferring items between inventories while holding shift and hovering over them
- Added: Slot transfer functionality in Inventory
- Added: Split functionality of items in inventory
- Added: Collapsible info sheet with information about transferring items between inventories (Look for the chevron located in the bottom right corner of the book, when opening your inventory)
- Added: Complete Meal/Liquid info in Hover Info in Inventory
- Added: Button "Load Last Save" on Death Screen
- Minor UI fixes
We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Peter,
G4GTeam
Changed depots in experimental branch