Optimized the MVP selection system
Improved the display of some UI information
Fixed the issue of excessively high damage reduction for zealot duplicates
Adjusted the hero feat of the Kamaitachi
Balanced the values of some traits
Fixed several bugs
电竞教父：网吧赛 update for 24 January 2024
v0.5.10
Optimized the MVP selection system
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update