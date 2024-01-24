 Skip to content

电竞教父：网吧赛 update for 24 January 2024

v0.5.10

Build 13262780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized the MVP selection system
Improved the display of some UI information
Fixed the issue of excessively high damage reduction for zealot duplicates
Adjusted the hero feat of the Kamaitachi
Balanced the values of some traits
Fixed several bugs

