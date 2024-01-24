Update, Version 20240124

English

############Content################

[Enemy]New Enemy: Dorabis

[Loot]Added a loot table for Dorabis (You may get Golden Stones of Xuanhuang if you defeat them on the Floor of Wind.)

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Wind]Dorabis may appear on this floor.

[Pet]You can now turn Dorabis into pets.

[Item]StimShot now also removes silence.

[Item]New Prefix: Deadly. (Increase critial chance. It's a generic prefix that may appear on most weapons or equipment.)

简体中文

############Content################

【敌人】新敌人：朵拉比斯

【掉落物】为朵拉比斯加入了物品掉落列表。（如果在风之界击败它们，可能掉落玄黄之石）

【封印宫殿 - 风之界】加入了朵拉比斯。

【宠物】你可以把朵拉比斯转化为宠物。

【物品】兴奋剂现在也会解除沉默。

【物品】新词缀：致命的 （增加致命一击几率。是一个通用词缀。可能出现在各种武器或装备上。）

Latest news from Ukraine/烏克蘭小劇場

https://controlc.com/033f2b854

https://pastelink.net/9yzeampk