Update, Version 20240124

English
############Content################
[Enemy]New Enemy: Dorabis
[Loot]Added a loot table for Dorabis (You may get Golden Stones of Xuanhuang if you defeat them on the Floor of Wind.)
[Sealed Palace - Floor of Wind]Dorabis may appear on this floor.
[Pet]You can now turn Dorabis into pets.
[Item]StimShot now also removes silence.
[Item]New Prefix: Deadly. (Increase critial chance. It's a generic prefix that may appear on most weapons or equipment.)
简体中文
############Content################
【敌人】新敌人：朵拉比斯
【掉落物】为朵拉比斯加入了物品掉落列表。（如果在风之界击败它们，可能掉落玄黄之石）
【封印宫殿 - 风之界】加入了朵拉比斯。
【宠物】你可以把朵拉比斯转化为宠物。
【物品】兴奋剂现在也会解除沉默。
【物品】新词缀：致命的 （增加致命一击几率。是一个通用词缀。可能出现在各种武器或装备上。）
Latest news from Ukraine/烏克蘭小劇場
https://controlc.com/033f2b854
https://pastelink.net/9yzeampk
Changed files in this update