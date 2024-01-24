Fixed issue with joystick connection would show up joystick buttons instead you have to enable them from settings.
Fixed issue with player getting stuck on mushroom some times.
fixed issue with not able to drop meat from hand.
fixed issue with exit gate some times not opening after burning all the charms.
fixed some text related issues.
Saiko no sutoka no shiki update for 24 January 2024
minor patch
