 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saiko no sutoka no shiki update for 24 January 2024

minor patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13262693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue with joystick connection would show up joystick buttons instead you have to enable them from settings.
Fixed issue with player getting stuck on mushroom some times.
fixed issue with not able to drop meat from hand.
fixed issue with exit gate some times not opening after burning all the charms.
fixed some text related issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2264021 Depot 2264021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link