Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 24 January 2024

Hotfix 0.9

[Fixed] Customers stuck and sit in front of vending machines
[Fixed] Customers stuck to carpets or entrance in large restaurant.
[Fixed] Lamp Type 12 couldn't be selected.

