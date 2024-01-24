Trans Ops v0.435099 Live!

This update took 4 months to build. Again, this is all being done by one person. This game is all my experience with Unreal 5. Thank you to all contributors and testers!

Below are a list of changes in Trans Ops v0.435099.

Menu Fixes

New Menus added.

Layout, buttons and colors changed.

Sounds, music/audio changed.

Game Modes

Default Points/Kills to win on all game modes changed.

Team color changed.

Number of Default bots on all game modes changed.

No bots in lobbies.

Game mode announcer sounds added.

Auto Side switching set to every 3 rounds.

Spectating

(when dead)

Spectating added to all game modes. Still shows "Killer Cam" you are able to switch to another player after. Then spawn again if game mode allows respawn.

Player Profile

This is where all player saved information will be stored and viewed.

Player name, Favorite SWAT or MERC Character.

Rank and Kills/Deaths along with points will also be viewed here when ranking system is added to the game.

Leaderboard

This is only here to show where it will be in the future (place marker). Ranking system currently not working.

Character Selection

16 Character are now in the game. 8 SWAT Characters and 8 MERC Characters

Players are able to choose from these characters before matches in the Character Selection Menu.

Players may also use a Random Character Option which will spawn a different character for that team each after each death.

Lobby Menu

Here you are now able to create a Multiplayer Lobby. You can choose to name the lobby or username will be default lobby name.

Lobby Sessions defer from A Casual Session. Casual Session are Multiplayer and allow bots, players join after the match is already created. Unranked.

Lobby Sessions do not allow bots players can join before the match is started (also while in progress and spectate) vote for the game mode they would like to play. The Server auto picks the map, then travel to the match with the host of the lobby. Ranked.

Ranking System Currently Not Working

After the Match is complete players then travel back to the Lobby with the Host to Vote on next Game Mode to play.

Maps Added

Camp Confusion

This map has a day and night version. 2 Game Modes are linked to this Map. 2 Only in lobby match, 1 mode for Casual and Singleplayer

Trans Arena

This map has 2 Game Modes linked to it. 2 Only in lobby match, 1 mode for Casual and Singleplayer.

Weapons

All weapons revamped, either tightened or loosened on aim/spread/recoil and damage.

You will find that the Lobby side of the game runs best. Once again as I have said on every update. If you aren't running at least 6 Core CPU and 2070 GPU or equivalent your PC will struggle to run these maps. This game was created for NVidia 30 Series GPU's or equivalent and at the least 6 Core CPU's. Most of these maps are running Lumen Lighting, Lumen Reflections, Full Ray Traced Shadows, and Nanite. All supported by NVidia 30 Series and above GPU's. If textures look weird lightening seemed messed up, you could be running AMD GPU on a Lumen map with ray tracing. Not supported by AMD. Mess with you video settings, turning shadows down may help.

This game is being built and tested with:

OS - Windows 10

Engine - Unreal 5.1

MB - MSI X570

CPU - AMD 5900x

Memory - 32gb 3600mhz

Hard Drive - 1tb Samsung 980 pro

Monitor - Ausus 27" 165hz .4ms

Resolution - 1440p

Graphic Settings - High

FPS in Game - Average 85 - 120