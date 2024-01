Share · View all patches · Build 13262647 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Version number: 487224

Greetings, Flameborn!

We have just released a new hotfix addressing the following problems:

Stability

• Several causes for random crashes have been fixed.

Multiplayer

• Fixed an issue that could lead to the session invite popup to incorrectly remain on the screen.