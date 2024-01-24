Version 0.0.65 (Playtesting Update)

New updated version available (0.0.65)
First of all, thank you very much to our playtesting community for their reports and feedback. We feel deeply fortunate to have such a committed community around our project.
Since we started playtesting, we have gathered and prioritized all your reports. And now, I share with you a list of updates in the new version that is already available:
-
We have made the initial texts shorter and changed the font for all long texts, now allowing lowercase and choosing a more readable one, following the indications of many of the feedback reports from our playtesters.
-
Fixed the bug that caused a black screen when loading the game for the first time. We have internally tested this bug, and it does not occur again; we believe we have resolved it.
-
Fixed the bug that did not allow equipping tools from the inventory.
-
Fixed the bug that caused the camera to break when loading a log.
-
Fixed the "under the map" starting bug. This bug might reappear in some of your games, although internally, we have managed to fix both the start of the game and some saved games with this problem. We remain attentive to your reports.
-
Fixed the bug that broke the quest line, duplicating some quests and not allowing the completion of Episode 2.
-
Fixed the bug that caused the character to stay in the jumping animation while on a cart/other objects. We have fixed the surfaces of carts, logs, and other objects, but there might be an object we haven't detected yet that still has this problem. We remain attentive to your reports.
-
Fixed the bug that broke one of the tree models, not being felled correctly.
-
Fixed the bug that did not allow eating if you have a tool or weapon equipped.
-
Fixed various typographical errors:
-
Incorrect description in the dogs.
-
Different names for bonfire and campfire in construction and mission.
-
Different names for log support and log cutter in construction and mission.
-
"Appareance" misspelled in the English version.
-
Feedback message about the necessary tool for Skinning, previously said "knife," now says "Knife."
-
Correct names for collectibles when interacting with them
-
Updated the game icon (previously the S of Summa, now the T).
Changed files in this update