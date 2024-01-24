It's been a while

Heyoo! So i've been gone for a while and the reason is that i got a job so all my time has really gone there. But yeah heres a new patch with some changes to the UI and Gameplay!

Changed UI elements and added some icons for UI.

Changed controls sprite in the pause menu.

Added a new movement tech "Super dash jump" and it can be inputed by pressing (Shift) + (Space) quickly.

Changed player jump speed from 160 to 180 to make jumping feel better in game and it fixes the bug where player could get stuck on ground while running and jumping.

Fixed UI to work better with diffrent resolutions. it's not still ready fully but should be working a bit better.

Also i finally fixed the Music/SFX menu and now it should save slider positions and the changed values

Bonus levels might not work right now because they are untested with the new movement changes. I'll try them out when i have more time.

Changed tutorial text in "Freedom" level to correctly tell you what to do.

Changed the "Dash unlock text" to tell you how to use the new "Super dash jump"

Enjoy! and i'll try to update this project more in the future! Sorry for taking so long.