Share · View all patches · Build 13262473 · Last edited 25 January 2024 – 04:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Ballers,

We will have an Emergency Server Maintenance today, on January 24, 2024.

Kindly check the details below:

============================================

[Maintenance Duration]

01/24 19:30 ~ 21:30 PST

[Maintenance Detail]

Server Stabilization

============================================

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

- 3on3 FreeStyle Team​