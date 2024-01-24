Patch Note 4.5.11

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello lovely Anglers,

We've just implemented a minor bug fix and introduced some small improvements. Here's a quick rundown of what we've addressed:

✅️Stuck Cheesy Cats Competition HUD on MacOS has been successfully resolved.

✅️ The issue causing the bass boat control to block has been fixed.

✅️ Resolved the game freeze that occurred after equipping X-Series Carolina Rig, X-Series Bullet Sinker, and X-Series Flat Spoon.

✅️ Club Points Visibility: The number of club points received for caught fish has changed to white color from green, enhancing visibility for players.

✅️ Gamepad Scrolling: Minor fixes have been applied.

✅️ Challenge Complete overlays have undergone a UI redesign.

Thank you for your continued support, and happy fishing!