Patch Note 4.5.11

Hello lovely Anglers,
We've just implemented a minor bug fix and introduced some small improvements. Here's a quick rundown of what we've addressed:
✅️Stuck Cheesy Cats Competition HUD on MacOS has been successfully resolved.
✅️ The issue causing the bass boat control to block has been fixed.
✅️ Resolved the game freeze that occurred after equipping X-Series Carolina Rig, X-Series Bullet Sinker, and X-Series Flat Spoon.
✅️ Club Points Visibility: The number of club points received for caught fish has changed to white color from green, enhancing visibility for players.
✅️ Gamepad Scrolling: Minor fixes have been applied.
✅️ Challenge Complete overlays have undergone a UI redesign.
Thank you for your continued support, and happy fishing!
Changed depots in qa_branch_with_log branch