 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cycle Idle RPG Playtest update for 24 January 2024

Premium Items Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13262431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed some poorly optimized code in the save function that was causing the game to slow down while saving, so that periodic autosaves caused the game to freeze every five seconds

Content:

  • Several new items are now available in the premium store!
  • The old code to gain premium currency has been removed. But there's a new one, and it gives even more! Use the code "NUMBERSGOUP" to gain some free Eternal Essence. I'll be removing this before I do the early access release on Steam, so grab it while you can as thanks for playtesting!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2635771 Depot 2635771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link