Premium Items Patch

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed some poorly optimized code in the save function that was causing the game to slow down while saving, so that periodic autosaves caused the game to freeze every five seconds
Content:
- Several new items are now available in the premium store!
- The old code to gain premium currency has been removed. But there's a new one, and it gives even more! Use the code "NUMBERSGOUP" to gain some free Eternal Essence. I'll be removing this before I do the early access release on Steam, so grab it while you can as thanks for playtesting!
