Update v.1.1.457

This week we've focused on bringing further improvements to the game's multiplayer experience, both in terms of optimisation and stability, resulting in a fluid experience and less rubberbanding in cooperative and invasion matchups. This is alongside our ongoing commitment to ensure Mournstead feels as smooth as ever, with an additional 35+ tweaks and enhancements included in today's update.

Before you read the full patch notes below, as promised in our Free Content Roadmap, next week we pull the trigger on a highly requested community feature…

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue that failed to show the new area prompt to both players in a co-op session at the same time.

Fixed an issue that prevented both host and co-op partner from upgrading Sanguinarix on a new save without quitting the game.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to gain invulnerability when attempting to revive a co-op partner while being hit by an enemy.

Fixed an issue that could cause the co-op partner to become stuck in a teleportation loop if player host is underneath the water whilst in Umbral.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer that would cause item selection UI to automatically move to the top when a co-op partner would purchase or sell an item in a shop.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer that prevented a co-op partner's crossbow to not reload automatically after rolling, whilst having the Inner Serpent Pendant equipped.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where the host didn't receive any Vigor for defeating the invader in a Crimson Ritual.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer that caused an invading player to not receive Vigor if the host player died from a status effect.

Fixed an issue where co-op partner was unable to assist the host when killing enemies to progress Illuminator Aubrey's quest in the Trial of the Three Spirits.

Improved the multiplayer experience across all platforms for coop or invasion matchups. The overall experience now has less rubberbanding and should result in smoother gameplay overall.

Fixed an issue that caused a fog wall to appear for co-op partner during the introductory cutscene for the Hollow Crow.

Collision

Fixed a collision issue that allowed players to skip a part of Lower Calrath by accessing unintended areas near the droppable ladder in the Alehouse.

Fixed a collision issue that could cause players to get stuck in an inaccessible area prior to the first Umbral puzzle in Lower Calrath.

Fixed a collision issue that allowed players to skip a major part of Lower Calrath by jumping over a fence using Umbral environment next to the first Umbral puzzle

Fixed an issue that could cause players to become stuck in Umbral environment after death in Axiom near the first Umbral puzzle in Lower Calrath.

Fixed a collision issue that could allow players to gain entry to an unintended area while in Umbral in the cathedral in The Empyrean.

Fixed a collision issue near the that could allow players to traverse out of bounds, and fall through the world near the kitchen in Manse of the Hallowed Brothers.

Fixed a collision issue that allowed players to skip the Ruiner's arena in Lower Calrath.

Fixed a collision issue where players could get stuck behind a fallen statue near Leprosarium.

Fixed a collision issue that could cause players to get stuck in the elevator room while the elevator descended in Pilgrim's Perch.

Fixed a collision issue where soulflayable Umbral effigies attached to Umbral platforms would have collision while in Axiom.

Fixed a collision issue that could allow players to jump down a stone wall and fall out of the game world in Revelation Depths.

Enemies

Fixed an issue where the Bringer of Stillness could get stuck in the environment in Upper Calrath.

Fixed an issue where the Ruiner could get stuck in a falling animation in Upper Calrath.

Fixed an issue where a Raw Mangler could get stuck in a falling animation in Pilgrim's Perch.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the Lightreaper to become invulnerable to damage during combat.

Fixed an issue that could cause Corrupted Penitent to get stuck in a falling animation near a wooden scaffolding in Depths.

Fixed an issue that prevented "A Shadow Dispelled" achievement to unlock if the Scarlet Shadow had been defeated with an effect.

Visuals

Fixed an issue where textures present on the ground in Penitent Path were missing.

Fixed an issue where Umbral assets could be seen loading in above the exit of the boss arena of The Congregator of Flesh on lower graphic settings.

Fixed an issue that caused the visual effects of Boss Weapons to not appear if players entered ranged mode beforehand.

UI

Fixed an issue where players were unable to close the Bucketlord dialogue whilst having an insufficient amount of buckets under special circumstances.

Fixed an issue that caused special edition's content prompt to appear after closing the 3D Photomode.

Fixed an issue where the "Controller Disconnect" prompt was shown permanently while having 2 controllers connected and disconnecting 1 of them.

Other

Fixed a camera collision issue that allowed players to see out of the game world in Revelation Depths.

Fixed an issue where the camera input could break when interacting with Winterperry while triggering a falling animation with nearby rocks in Depths.

Fixed an issue where the mini event in front of the Sanctuary of Baptism wouldn't play properly, resulting in the enemy AI missing to knock down the targeted penitent.

