Patch note 0.3.0

In this patch, we add some logic and balance adjusting to encourage you to use items other than sustainable items which have played very important role since the game is published.

Features

Now player will restore some HP when level up. We hope that this healing will give player more choice to play around.

Balance adjustments

Reduce Selene weapon LV 7 healing amount.

Increase Backpatch effect percentage.

Apocalypse map

Change some building on the map.

Rework art and hitbox of obstacle which hard to be seen.

Increase the size of hitbox that make obstacles fade when player near them.

Weapon

Rework Solar weapon LV7 flare art.

Rework Zenith rapier effect art.

Rework Ryuusei-ken art.

Enemy