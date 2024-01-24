Patch update version 0.5.2

Hello Tea Makers!

While we're hard at work on the next update, we have a few more bug fixes for you! Thanks as always to everyone who is helping us out by submitting bug reports. You're the best!

As a reminder, if you are experiencing a bug, you can report it in-game by either pressing the F2 key or the drop-down button in the top right corner of the screen. Our Discord also has a bug channel for more in-depth one-on-one support! In particular, if there is a bug that you’ve already reported a while back but is still happening, there is a chance that this is a bug that we’ve had difficulty reproducing. If you’re able to hop into our Discord to help us track down and squash these pesky recurring bugs, we’d love to have you!

🐞Bugs

Fixed bug where residents would show up at player window for tea during Resident Tea Time (meant to be at resident houses only)

Above fix also fixes bug where game would sometimes lock when choosing between the three options during resident requests

Fixed bug where strawberry sugar bowl and kettle would appear as starter cute teaware.

Adding missing dialogue for making tea with a disliked ingredient

Hiding help button during dialogue

Fixed various dialogue error, including Michi’s farewell at shop and errors caused by ellipses

🎶Improvements

Cleaned up and polished background music

Adding additional sound effects for picking up and dropping teaware

Adding sound effects for grabbing and releasing Whisk

Adding sound effects for scooping loose leaf tea

Please make sure to restart Steam to receive the update. You can see your current version number on the title screen to make sure you have the most recent update!

For more information about our progress, please check out our Known Bugs & Issues page and our full Patch History.