Block Gun update for 24 January 2024

Little fix and quality of life changes

24 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • After fixing the issue with mouse acceleration, we got feedback that the maximum was too low, so the maximum got increased.
  • Another feedback about level 4 about an overlay and camera position issue got fixed as well.

Open link