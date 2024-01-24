- After fixing the issue with mouse acceleration, we got feedback that the maximum was too low, so the maximum got increased.
- Another feedback about level 4 about an overlay and camera position issue got fixed as well.
Block Gun update for 24 January 2024
Little fix and quality of life changes
