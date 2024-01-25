 Skip to content

No More Rainbows update for 25 January 2024

No More Rainbows V1.12.49

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’re bringing new languages to No More Rainbows! No More Rainbows is now available in the following languages:

  • English
  • French
  • German
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Portuguese
  • Russian
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Spanish

Alongside the new languages, we’re always squashing bugs! Expect (hopefully) less bugs and a bit more stability.

Also, we’ve decided to close the testing zone for now! Hey, it's only for testing after all! In the meantime we’ve moved the jukebox to the main lobby. We may have something for you in the future though, you never know!

It will now be much easier to match up with players to play your favorite game mode!
We’ve consolidated Deathmatch and Chicken Catch game modes into a single lobby. You will still be able to choose which game mode you would like to play, but instead of having dedicated portals, we’ve made it so it’s easier to group up. All the different multiplayer portals like the competitive Deathmatch and Chicken Catch really split up the player base.

Have fun!

