No More Rainbows V1.12.49

We’re bringing new languages to No More Rainbows! No More Rainbows is now available in the following languages:

English

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese

Russian

Simplified Chinese

Spanish

Alongside the new languages, we’re always squashing bugs! Expect (hopefully) less bugs and a bit more stability.

Also, we’ve decided to close the testing zone for now! Hey, it's only for testing after all! In the meantime we’ve moved the jukebox to the main lobby. We may have something for you in the future though, you never know!

It will now be much easier to match up with players to play your favorite game mode!

We’ve consolidated Deathmatch and Chicken Catch game modes into a single lobby. You will still be able to choose which game mode you would like to play, but instead of having dedicated portals, we’ve made it so it’s easier to group up. All the different multiplayer portals like the competitive Deathmatch and Chicken Catch really split up the player base.

Have fun!