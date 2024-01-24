 Skip to content

Shadow BoXR update for 24 January 2024

Patch 0.1.33.2

Patch 0.1.33.2

  1. Bug Fixes:
    • Fixed issue causing incomplete error logging
    • Fixed issue causing incorrectly saved data to break the game.
    • Improved YUR watch stability.
    • Fixed bug causing glove, target, and obstacle names to not display in some custom environments.
    • Fixed issue allowing players to edit the current environment when there isnt one set resulting in errors being thrown.

  2. User experience improvements.
    • Added Song score display. Currently this only works on songs downloaded this update or later however re-downloading existing songs will update them.

