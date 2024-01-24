-
Bug Fixes:
• Fixed issue causing incomplete error logging
• Fixed issue causing incorrectly saved data to break the game.
• Improved YUR watch stability.
• Fixed bug causing glove, target, and obstacle names to not display in some custom environments.
• Fixed issue allowing players to edit the current environment when there isnt one set resulting in errors being thrown.
User experience improvements.
• Added Song score display. Currently this only works on songs downloaded this update or later however re-downloading existing songs will update them.
Shadow BoXR update for 24 January 2024
Patch 0.1.33.2
