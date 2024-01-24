Brand new Cult of the Lamb crossover cosmetics

Cult of the Wizard with a Gun

Hello Once Again Wizarding Folk,

We have a fanciful treat for the wizards who have a cult on the side... we’ve released a free update to any player that owns Cult of the Lamb and Wizard with a Gun in their steam library. If this sounds like ewe, you’ll be able to reap the following benefits.

Scytheman’s Costume

A new costume set is available in the character customization at the start of the game, and will also be available to craft in the “sewing mechana” for mid-game wizards. These dashing duds are named after the Scytheman enemy from Cult of the Lamb.

The Red Crown

If you’re looking for a new way to blast spells, look no further than “The Red Crown,” a shotgun available as a craftable blueprint at “Young Joshua” in the Imperium biome.

What’s To Come

All throughout the month of February, we plan to offer you sneak peeks of the guns that will be coming in our big Bounty of Guns update. Stay tuned here and on Twitter and Discord for one preview a week!